DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two. Gusty northeast winds. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Winds from the northeast could gust to 35 mph or more at times, stronger at the coast. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy, with a chance of coastal showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated coastal showers. Windy. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated coastal showers. Breezy. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 58°F.
An early season nor'easter will lash the Eastern Seaboard over the next several days, with tidal flooding, high surf, and beach erosion the main threats through the weekend.
Northeasterly winds could gust in the 30 to 50 mph range at times at the coast, leading to high surf and beach erosion. The winds, coupled with astronomically high tides from the upcoming full moon on Saturday will also cause some coastal flooding. Coastal Flood Advisories and Coastal Flood Watches are up through at least Thursday. Be prepared for 1 to 2 feet of inundation in low-lying areas near tidal waterways during high tide cycles.
There is some uncertainty regarding how far offshore the low pressure will be as we look ahead to the weekend.
I'm leaning toward the low being far enough off shore that rain chances will pretty much end by midday Thursday, with only low-end shower chances lingering at the coast through the weekend. However, if the low tracks a little farther west, which some guidance is suggesting, there will be a greater threat of strong winds and showers, especially at the coast this weekend.
Winds will stay gusty, though, from the northeast, which will keep high surf and beach erosion a concern through the weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Sep 30 - Oct 6.
In the Tropics: Remnants of Tropical Depression "Fay" are southwest of the Azores, and are producing quite a bit of thunderstorm activity. It could possibly re-develop into an organized tropical system in the coming days. It has a high, 70 percent chance of re-development. as it moves west. It is not a threat to the United States at this time.
A tropical wave off the coast of West Africa could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Cape Verde Islands. It has a medium, 50 percent chance of tropical development in the next 7 days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.