DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Breezy. North winds 10-15 mph. Lows in the upper teens. Wind chills 5°-10°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Windy. Northwest winds 15-25 mph could gust to 35 mph at times. Highs in the low 30s. Wind chills in the upper teens.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Chilly. Highs in the low to mid 30s.
Saturday: Morning snow, then clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 40°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Winds calmed down a little bit on Wednesday, but there was still a bit of a breeze that blew some snow around and put a bit of an additional chill in the air.
Wednesday night, a weak, benign, upper disturbance will slide over Delmarva, bringing some clouds overnight. The clouds will keep us from getting as cold as the past few night, but it will still be pretty cold, with a wind dropping wind chills into the upper single digits at times.
Come Thursday, skies will clear and become mostly sunny, but more notable will be gusty winds. Northwest winds could gust to 35 mph or more at times, which will make afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s feel like the upper teens.
Winds relax a bit on Friday as clouds increase ahead of another winter weather event for Delmarva.
As of Wednesday evening, it is looking like this storm will be a fast-mover, and therefore we're not expecting the conditions we received on Monday. Guidance is suggesting a few inches of snow Saturday morning, with perhaps southern Delmarva receiving the highest amounts (relatively low amounts; at this point the chances of more than four inches of snow is less than 10 percent).
Watch this space for updates as this forecast for the weekend becomes more clear.
Then high pressure builds back in Saturday evening, bringing slightly milder temperatures (although still about 10 degrees below normal) for the rest of the weekend into early next week.
Another blast of Arctic air is possible by the middle of next week.