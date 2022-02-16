Forecast updated on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Low 45° by sunrise. Wind: S 7-14 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, windy and mild. High 65°. Wind: S 12-19 with gusts to 25 mph.
Thursday Night: Cloudy and windy with showers likely after 11 PM. Winds may exceed 40 mph. Temps. will hold around 60 degrees all night then drop as a front passes around sunrise. Wind: S 16-25 gusting to 40+ mph.
Friday: Showers early then clearing around noon. Windy and colder with temps. falling to the mid 40's by mid afternoon. High 60° AM. Wind: NW 15-28 mph, with gusts to 43 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be milder, with lows in the mid 40's as a south wind continues and clouds linger across the area. Thursday will turn windy, and much warmer, with temperatures reaching the mid 60's ahead of a cold front. Rain will spread into the area after Midnight, and we will see a decent soaking with .2 to .40 inches of rain as the front passes. Wind gusts to over 34 mph are likely Thursday afternoon and winds may get stronger Thursday night with gusts over 45 mph. A Gale Warning is likely on area waters by Thursday night and it will last into Friday.
Temperatures will stay in the 60's until the front passes Friday morning, then begin to fall. Skies will clear with temperatures falling to the mid 40's in the afternoon. It will stay windy Friday, with gusts to 34 mph and perhaps higher. Friday night will bring lighter winds and it will be cold, with lows in the mid 20's by sunrise Saturday.
In the long-range, it will be much cooler Saturday with highs near 49 Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be dry and chilly with lows near 24, and afternoon temps. will just reach 46 degrees. Monday is going to be milder with afternoon high temps. climbing to the mid/upper 50's with sunshine.
Tuesday looks very mild with afternoon temps. in the 60's, but clouds and showers are likely. Clouds and rain are also likely Wednesday with temperatures in the 60's in the afternoon. A more spring like weather pattern seems likely for at least the next 12 days across the region.
The average high for early February is 49 degrees with an average low of 29 degrees.