Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming northwest Friday evening. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of near gale force wind gusts is possible as winds shift to northwest Friday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&