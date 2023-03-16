Forecast updated on Thursday, March 17 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A strong south wind will develop Friday ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will be much warmer Friday afternoon, but clouds will increase as the front approaches. We will see some showers early Saturday as the front passes then colder air will arrive for the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Low 42°. Winds: S 6-12 mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds, windy and warmer. Showers developing after dark. High 65-66°. Wind: SW 14-28 mph.
Friday Night: Rain showers about. Rainfall from .10 to .25 inches. Low 43-45°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
Saturday: Morning showers then clearing by midday. Cool and breezy. High 53-55°. Wind: N 9-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be fair to partly cloudy, with a south breeze all night. It will be milder than last night with lowest temps. Near sunrise of around 42-43 degrees.
Friday will bring increasing high clouds ahead of a cold front and we will see spotty showers in the evening. Rain showers will linger across the area early Saturday. It will turn milder Friday, with a gusty south wind during the afternoon hours.
Saturday will start with rain showers around, then skies will clear by late morning behind a cold front. Winds will increase with gusts to over 20 mph from the NW by afternoon and temps. Will climb to the low/mid 50's all afternoon. It will get colder with light winds Saturday night and a frost is possible by daybreak Sunday.
In the longer range: Sunday will be breezy and colder with temps. reaching the mid 40's behind a cold front. Monday looks dry and cool, with a good freeze early then temp. near 50° in the afternoon. Tuesday looks mostly sunny, and temps. will reach the mid 50's. Wednesday looks dry as well with afternoon temps. near 55 degrees which is just slightly below the average for mid-March.
The average low for early March is 35°, with a high temp. of 55°.