Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM Friday to 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&