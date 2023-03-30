Forecast updated on Thursday, March 30 2023, at 3:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Winds will increase Friday ahead of a cold front and it will turn windy. Winds will be even stronger Saturday as a front passes with some rain showers. Gale arnings and wind advisories are likely for Saturday and we may see advisories Friday afternoon as well.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 33°. Winds: SE 4-11 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, milder and windy. High 66-68°. Beaches stay near 55°. Wind: S 14-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, mild and windy. Low 58°. Winds: S 14-26 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, and very windy. Passing PM showers about. Wind gusts to over 42 mph are likely. High 74°. Wind: SW 18-30+ mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring clear skies and lows in the LOW/mid 30's by sunrise. Winds will be light from the east to southeast for most of the night. Some patchy frost is possible by sunrise in protected areas.
Winds will increase Friday, and it will turn much warmer ahead of a cold front. Afternoon high temps. will reach the mid to upper 60's in most areas, but it will be cooler on the beaches. Wind gusts to near 30 mph are likely in the afternoon with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Showers may pass through late Friday as a cold front approaches.
Saturday will turn even winder, and temperatures will warm into the mid 70's. Winds will gust to over 40 mph in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Wind advisories are likely for all of Delmarva, with Gale Warnings in area waters. A narrow band of showers and thundershowers will cross the area in the afternoon.
Look for cooler weather with winds decreasing some in the evening. Rainfall does not look that heavy Saturday and we could use the rain since march will end with well below normal rainfall. Many spots have had well below half of the usual March rainfall.
In the longer range: Sunshine returns Sunday with temps. falling back into the mid 50's. Monday looks sunny with a high near 67°. Tuesday and Wednesday will be very mild with sunshine and afternoon temps. Should reach the mid 70's. Some spotty showers will arrive by Thursday.
The average low for mid-March is 39°, with a high temp. of 60°.