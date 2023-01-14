DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 40s will feel like the low 30s at times. Winds from the north at 10-15 mph could gust to 25 mph or more at times.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s will feel like the teens at times. Winds from the north at about 15 mph could gust to 25 mph or more at times.
Sunday: Becoming sunny. Continued breezy and cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in near 50°F.
Tuesday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs near 60°F.
Thursday: Chance of showers. Mild. Highs near 60°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
A cold front transited Delmarva on Friday, and it its wake temperatures have dropped quite significantly.
As a secondary low develops off the East Coast, despite a northerly wind trying to clear the skies, we're going to keep a lot of clouds around over Delmarva on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler than Friday, with Saturday's highs only reaching the low 40s, and the gusty breeze making it feel like the 30s.
That secondary low over the Atlantic will then finally start to pull away and allow high pressure to build into the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday, when we can expect seasonably chilly sunshine and continued breezy conditions.
The weather stays quiet on Monday before another low pressure system brings a chance of showers on Tuesday. This system looks to be quite weak, and will not be a major weather maker for us.
However, temperatures will again climb into unseasonably warm upper 50s and low 60s next Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another storm system which could bring more significant rain on Thursday into Friday.