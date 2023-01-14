Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&