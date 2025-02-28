Forecast updated on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 4:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Breezy near open water. Low 40-41º. Wind: SW 6-14 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and mild. High 62º AT 1 PM. Colder by 3 PM. Wind: SW, becoming west 14-28 mph. Wind guts over 30 mph possible PM.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and sharply colder. Low 23-24º. Wind: NW 14-28 mph.
Sunday: Mostly clear and cold. Much less humid and breezy. High 38-39º. Wind: NW 14-23 mph. Beaches: High 40º with wind NW 12-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Mild air covers much of the eastern half of the country this evening, with spring like temps. from Texas across the southeast, and along the Gulf of Mexico then northward to Virginia and Maryland. An Arctic cold front is approaching us from the NW and will pass Saturday evening. Meteorological Winter ends at Midnight.
Tonight looks clear and quite mild as a SW wind continues ahead of a strong cold front. Look for low temperatures near 40-42 by sunrise with a SW wind at 5-12 mph.
Tomorrow looks mostly sunny, and it will be mild and breezy. Winds will gust to over 28 mph with afternoon temps. near 62 degrees around 1 PM. Winds will turn to the NW by 3 PM and it will turn colder as temperatures drop rapidly behind a sharp cold front. Saturday night will be breezy and much colder with low temps. near 22 degrees by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday looks sunny, cold, and breezy with afternoon temps. likely staying just below 40 degrees. We may see a few thin high clouds and winds will diminish in the late afternoon and evening hours. Sunday night will bring a hard freeze with temps. near 21-22 degrees by daybreak Monday. Northern Delmarva may see lows in the upper teens away from the water Sunday night.
In the long-range: Monday will be sunny, but still very chilly, with a hard freeze early. Look for lows near 22 degrees by sunrise Monday. PM Temps. will reach only near 43 degrees. Tuesday looks mainly sunny with afternoon temps. reaching the mid 50's. Wednesday will be milder with high temps. in the mid 60's. Rain showers and mostly cloudy skies are likely across the area on Wednesday.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with temps. Around 53 degrees in the afternoon.
The average high for early March is 51 degrees with an average low of 31 degrees.