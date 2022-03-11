Forecast updated on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Becoming cloudy with rain developing toward daybreak. Low 43-45. Wind: S 6-11 mph.
Saturday: Rain and wind early then sharply colder late morning with rain mixing with then changing to snow showers PM. Very windy Saturday afternoon with wind gusts to 44 mph. High 57° AM. Wind: W/NW 18-30 mph.
Saturday Night: Clearing and very windy. Sharply colder. Low 21-23°. Wind: NW 18-30 mph with gusts to 42 mph.
Sunday: Windy and cold with sunshine. Winds diminishing after 1 PM. High 41-42°. Wind: W/SW 8-16 mph. Wind gusts to over 30 mph possible early.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase quickly this evening with rain after Midnight as a strong cold front approaches the area. Saturday will start with wind and rain as the cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will fall rapidly Saturday afternoon behind the front as winds turn to the NW. Look for wind gusts to 44 mph Saturday afternoon and perhaps even higher evening.
The rain will end as snow Saturday afternoon with a dusting of snow possible over Delmarva by later in the day. Skies will clear late Saturday evening with temps. falling to the low/mid 20's by sunrise Sunday. Rainfall Saturday will likely be over .75 inches.
Sunday looks sunny but it will be cold and very breezy. Look for winds to gust to over 20 mph with temperatures only reaching the low 40's Sunday afternoon.
In the long-range, Monday will be milder as temps. climb back into the upper 50's. Tuesday looks warmer with afternoon temps. around 64 degrees, but we may see some clouds. Wednesday and Thursday look partly cloudy, and some spotty showers are possible Thursday. Friday looks even warmer with temps. near 70°.
The average high for today is 53 degrees with an average low of 34 degrees.