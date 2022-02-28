Forecast updated on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 29. Wind: SE 0-6 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and milder. High 57°. Beaches 48°. Wind: S 11-20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low 41. Wind: SW 3-9 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and milder PM. High 63°. Wind: SW 3-9 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Meteorological spring begins at Midnight, but it will be a clear and cold night across Delmarva with lows near 28-30 degrees as a high pressure ridge slowly moves east of the area. A southerly wind flow will return on Tuesday, and it will be milder by afternoon, with temps. reaching the mid to upper 50's. Winds will be southerly and gust to around 20 mph in the afternoon. It will be colder near the beaches with the winds coming in somewhat off the water, and temps. will stay in the upper 40's at best on the Maryland beaches with low 50's on the Delaware beaches.
A light south wind will continue Tuesday night, with fair skies and lows near 40 degrees, but it will be warmer Wednesday. Look for temperatures in the low to mid 60's Wednesday with light winds from the west and just some high clouds. Winds will become light as a cold front approaches late Wednesday evening.
In the long-range, some colder air will reach Delmarva again by Thursday afternoon and linger into Friday. Look for highs in the upper 50's Thursday ahead of the cold front but we will only see temps. in the mid 40's Friday afternoon. Milder weather will return over the weekend with clouds increasing. It will turn very mild by Monday with temps. reaching the mid 70's ahead of rain Monday night.
The average high for late February is 51 degrees with an average low of 31 degrees.