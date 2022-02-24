Forecast updated on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Patchy showers about with total rainfall of .05 to .15inches. Low 35-36. Wind: NE 0-4 mph.
Friday: Cloudy and cold early then clearing , breezy, and much warmer later PM. High 55°. Wind: SW/W 10-18 mph.
Friday Night: Clearing and colder. Low 27-28. Wind: NW 9-18 mph.
Saturday: Mainly clear and cold. High 43°. Wind: NW 6-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Cold air covers all of Delmarva tonight with low clouds and it will be a cold and dreary night with some occasional light rain as moisture lifts over a stalled cold front to our south. The clouds will linger Friday but a SW wind will increase Friday afternoon. Milder air will return later in the day as skies clear and a SW wind increases. We should see temps. reach the mid 50's by 3 PM Friday. Another surge of colder air will arrive Friday night. Colder air will follow a passing low pressure system Friday night, and temperatures will fall to the upper 20's by early Saturday as skies clear behind this front.
Saturday looks dry and sunny but it will be a chilly day with afternoon temperatures in the low 40's. This is well below average for late February. It will be breezy Friday with a NW wind at 7-15 mph through the day. Look for clear skies and lows near 29 by sunrise Sunday.
In the long-range, clouds will increase some Sunday with afternoon temps. near 50. Some Arctic air may reach Delmarva again by Monday, with high temps. only near 40°. We should see temps. warm to the upper 40's by Tuesday, and be back to the mid 50's by Wednesday afternoon. Thursday looks rather chilly as well with temps. in the 40's, but it will be dry. The long range is still rather uncertain today, and that forecast may change.
The average high for late February is 50 degrees with an average low of 30 degrees.