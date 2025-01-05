DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday night: Snow developing after midnight. Snow could become heavy at times by sunrise. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
Monday: Snow likely, heavy at times, with some rain mixing in during the midday, especially south. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Monday night: Snow tapers off from west to east. Cold and becoming windy. Lows around 20°F. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Tuesday: Lingering snow showers early, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold. Windy. Highs around 30°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Windy. Highs in the low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Windy. Highs in the low 30s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Cold. Highs in the mid 30s.
Saturday: Wintry weather possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 29°F.
*Winter Storm Warning Sunday night through Tuesday morning*
We are now on the eve of what could be the more significant winter storm on Delmarva in quite a while.
Snow will likely start very early on Monday morning, with snow likely across the entire peninsula by the Monday morning commute. Snow will accumulate quickly, so driving could be treacherous at times.
Snow could become heavy at times, especially during the morning. While we are still anticipating that some rain or sleet will mix in with the snow during the early afternoon (mainly on the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County), we are seeing a slightly colder temperature trend in our guidance, which could shorten the time of mixing. Therefore, we have widened the band of heaviest snow a little further south to include Salisbury and the U.S. Route 50 corridor between Salisbury and Ocean City.
We are also seeing an easterly wind developing in the afternoon coming off the Atlantic Ocean, which will cause lower snow accumulations in our beach communities along Coastal Highway.
As of Sunday evening, we're thinking that the band of heaviest snow will stretch across Delmarva on the Maryland Midshore and Delaware, including the Salisbury area, where 6 to 12 inches of snow or more are possible (locally higher amounts are possible in heavier snow bands, and if temperatures trend a little colder). This will include communities such as Easton, Cambridge, Vienna, Salisbury, Pittsville, Laurel, Seaford, Bridgeville, Harrington, Georgetown and Milton.
Lower snow accumulations are expected farther south into Somerset, southern and coastal Worcester, and Accomack Counties, where rain in the afternoon will limit accumulations to less than 6 inches.
While our uncertainties are diminishing, some changes are still possible, as while temperatures are trending a little colder, they will still be very close to freezing midday on Monday, so slight variances in temperatures can still cause big changes to just how much snow you see in your neighborhood. Stay with WBOC on television, on the radio, on our Facebook page, and of course on the WBOC News and Weather apps for updates over the next 36 hours.
Then winter weather doesn't end. Starting Tuesday, we'll have mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will be cold and windy for the rest of the week with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 30s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.
It is still nearly a week away, and confidence is very low, but there is a possibility we could see another round of snow next weekend. Watch this space for updates this week.