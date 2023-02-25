DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Cloudy and chilly with wintry mix in the afternoon. Light accumulation on grassy surfaces will be possible, but no significant travel effects are expected. Highs in the low 40s will slowly fall in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Saturday night: Light wintry mix early, then areas of patchy fog. Lows around 30°F. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Sunday: Becoming sunny and mild. Breezy. Winds from the west could gust to 20 mph or more at times. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 31°F.
We're facing a rather sloppy day on Delmarva for Saturday.
A disturbance traveling along a frontal boundary stretching from the southern Plains through the Outer Banks of North Carolina will bring clouds and some mixed precipitation to much of Delmarva.
High temperatures in the low 40s will be achieved in the late morning on Saturday before slowly falling through the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Precipitation will likely start as all rain late Saturday morning, then snow will mix with the rain in the afternoon, although the Eastern Shore of Virginia will likely see all rain.
With temperatures in the upper 30s at the ground, any accumulation will be light and confined to grassy and elevated surfaces, and focused on the Maryland and Delaware portions of Delmarva. Road surfaces are expected to just be wet, although light accumulation on bridges and overpasses could be possible on the Midshore and in Delaware. Travel effects will be minimal.
Any precipitation will end just after sunset, when some areas of patchy fog could reduce visibility Saturday evening as temperatures fall to around 30°F by Sunday morning.
Sunday will definitely be the better of the two weekend days. As high pressure builds in, expect mostly sunny skies an seasonably mild afternoon highs in the low 50s. It will be breezy, with a westerly wind that could gust to 20 mph or more at times.
A low pressure system will approach on Monday. The morning hours will likely stay dry, but showers will develop over Delmarva in the afternoon, with some locally heavy rain likely in the evening. Temperatures will be well above freezing, so no wintry mix is expected.
Warm high pressure will then build in to the Mid-Atlantic for Tuesday and Wednesday, when we'll have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s.
Then another low pressure system will bring rain chances next Thursday and Friday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures near or slightly above normal and precipitation near normal for March 4-10.