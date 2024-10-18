DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Sunny and mild. Winds from the north at 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday night: Clear and cool. Light wind. Lows around 40°F
Saturday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs around 70°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: A chance for a few showers. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 69°F. Normal low: 47°F.
Happy Friday!
We're going to start a warming trend on Delmarva today that will lead to a wonderful weekend into early next week, but we're going to mostly stay dry.
As high pressure slowly continues to build into the Mid-Atlantic, we'll see sunny skies Friday, along with lighter winds than the past few days. That will mean the sun will be more effective at warming us up - temperatures inland will approach 70°F, and mid 60s at the beach.
High pressure remains in charge this weekend with mainly sunny skies and highs near 70°F on Saturday and in the mid 70s by Sunday.
Aside from nice weather, the other weather headline on Delmarva has been the unusually dry conditions. We'll keep conditions dry Monday through Wednesday next week with warm temperatures in the mid 70s. Longer-range guidance is suggesting a cold front could bring a round of scattered showers to Delmarva sometime around Thursday, but confidence is low with regards to just how much rain we could see.
There is very little rain in the forecast for Delmarva. A burn ban has been issued for all of Delaware and parts of Maryland, and it's possible burn bans could be issued for other portions of Delmarva as the stretch of dry weather is likely to continue through much of next week.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation below normal between October 25 and October 31.
In the Tropics:
A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic has a low, 10 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system as it heads for the Greater Antilles later this week. Confidence is decreasing that it will develop. It is not an immediate threat to the U.S. East Coast or Delmarva at this time.
There is a medium, 50 percent chance of a low pressure system developing in the western Caribbean. It is likely to bring heavy rain to Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula and nearby parts of Central America. Should it become a named storm, it's name would be "Nadine."
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.