DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Clear and cool. Isolated areas of patchy fog late. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Sunny. Light wind. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Sunny. Light wind. Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80°F.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. A few showers late. Highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely, with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Lingering showers early, then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 74°F. Normal low: 53°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
And what a nice weekend it will be!
High pressure has settled in over the Mid-Atlantic. Some clouds from earlier in the day Friday have thinned out, making for a pleasant day.
Friday night, with clear skies and almost no wind, there is a possibility for a little bit of patchy fog to develop by sunrise Saturday. I'm not expecting very much fog, though, since it has been rather dry this week.
With the high over head moving slightly east this weekend, winds will shift to a southerly direction, but in reality, there will barely be any wind either Saturday or Sunday. Under sunny skies, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s, perfect for outdoor activities!
Temperatures will nudge up to near 80°F by Monday and Tuesday as a strong cold front approaches from the northwest. Skies will be mostly sunny Monday, but we'll notice increasing clouds on Tuesday with a southwesterly wind.
The front crosses Delmarva Wednesday into Thursday, bringing our next chance for rain. As of Friday, it doesn't look like much rain, maybe a few tenths of an inch. There is also a possibility for a few rumbles of thunder.
Some showers could linger into Thursday morning before the front departs, with a return of sunshine, but much cooler temperatures to wrap up the week; highs might not make it out of the 60s on Thursday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation belo normal for October 10 - October 16.
In the Tropics: An area of low pressure could develop along a decaying frontal boundary near the Bahamas. There is a low, 10 percent chance of tropical development in the next seven days as the disturbance moves slowly into the northeastern Gulf.
A tropical wave has moved off the west coast of Africa. It has a medium, 50 percent chance of tropical development over the central Atlantic, sometime late next week. There is no direct threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.