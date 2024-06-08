DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy, with winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday night: Partly to mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. A low chance of some pop-up afternoon and evening rumbles of thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A chance for a few showers or rumbles of thunder, especially Tuesday night. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Chance for a few showers, otherwise a mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Warm. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 60°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
It's going to be a fantastic summer-like weekend for most on Delmarva as high pressure builds in.
Outdoor activities are a "go" on Saturday, with lots of sunshine. Temperatures could reach the mid 80s, with low 80s at the beach, but a gusty westerly breeze will be a wild card; breezier conditions could keep your afternoon highs in the low 80s. Either way, it will be comfortable with low humidity, but don't forget the sunglasses and sunscreen...the UV Index will be a "very high" level 9.
A very weak cold front tonight will increase high clouds Saturday afternoon and evening, but this front will have no moisture to work with, so we'll just notice some mid to high level clouds overnight.
Sunday will continue warm with highs in the mid 80s, but it will be a little more humid. The day will start with sunny skies in the morning, but high-resolution guidance is suggesting another weak cold front will cross Delmarva in the late afternoon and evening. This could trigger some pop-up showers and thunderstorms, but at this time the chances are low. You should go ahead with your outdoor activities; just keep in mind something could pop-up in the afternoon and evening.
There is again a very low-end chance for some pop-up showers or thunder on Monday and Tuesday, but as before, the chances are low and should not significantly affect your plans.
Long-range guidance is not in good agreement about late Tuesday and Wednesday, so at this point I'm just going to say there is a chance for some rain and thunder, but confidence at this time is low. Watch this space for updates.
I think a better chance of rain will come next Saturday, but the takeaway is that most of the upcoming 7 days will be dry on Delmarva.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development at this time in the Atlantic Basin. The Atlantic hurricane season begins today, and ends on November 30.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation below normal for June 15 - June 21.