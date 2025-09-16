DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Periods of rain with occasional thunderstorms. Windy. Winds from the northeast could gust to 35 mph or more. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers with occasional thunder. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Lingering showers. Clearing late. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible south. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 80°F. Normal low: 60°F.
A coastal low has been bringing gusty winds and rain across Delmarva on this Tuesday.
As the coastal low lingers to our south, we'll continue to see gusty east-northeasterly winds and periods of rain, which could be heavy at times. Embedded thunderstorms will also be possible, especially over the Lower Eastern Shore and south.
With the continued easterly winds, coastal flooding will be possible along the coast and tidal waterways in Delaware, Worcester County, and Accomack County, especially during the high tide cycles.
The coastal low remains to our south on Wednesday before backing out into the Atlantic late in the day. Scattered showers and thunder will remain in the forecast, but will be more scattered and nature, and winds will not be quite as gusty.
High surf, coastal flooding, and beach erosion will be a problem with this storm through at least early Thursday.
The low departs Thursday, with lingering showers in the morning giving way to partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures in the afternoon.
Friday is shaping up to be the best day of the next 7 days, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.
A backdoor cold front will bring a wind shift to the east along with seasonably cool temperatures this coming weekend, under partly to mostly sunny skies.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for September 23 - September 29.
In the Tropics: A tropical wave over the central Atlantic has a high, 90 percent, chance of development in the next 48 hours. Should it become our next named tropical storm, its name would be "Gabrielle". It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time. Should it become a threat to the East Coast, it would be around the middle of next week; it is too early to determine if there will be a threat at this time. Watch this space for updates.
A tropical wave off the west coast of Africa has a low, 20 percent chance of development in the next seven days. It is not a threat to the U.S. East Coast at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.