We join Mr. Food in the test kitchen with this no-bake cake is layered just like the earth. It's the Ultimate Dirt Cake o on and "dig in!"
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Jeff Vernon, loving husband, devoted father, and cherished grandpop, passed away on April 10, 2026, peacefully at his home at the age of 70. H…