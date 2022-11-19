WILMINGTON, Del. - State police arrested a man for stealing scooters from a Target on multiple occasions.
According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 12 a male suspect entered the Wilmington Target and stole a motorized scooter. When an employee asked for a receipt, the suspect threatened to stab them and fled the store.
State police say on Nov. 16, a suspect matching the same description entered the store again and put two scooters in his shopping cart. Police say this time when employees asked for a receipt, the suspect threatened them with an unknown object in his pocket before leaving.
On Nov. 18, police say the suspect attempted to rob the store of another scooter. Employees reportedly did not approach the suspect. As he exited the store with the scooter, he was met by state troopers, who subsequently arrested him.
Delaware State Police say the vehicle used in these crimes was reported stolen by the Wilmington Police Department. According to police, an investigation determined the suspect to be Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington.