OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a deadly pedestrian collision that occurred on Monday night in Worcester County.
The Ocean City Police Department say the incident happened on Monday, December 16, shortly before 5 p.m. in a shopping center parking lot near 94th Street in Ocean City.
Police responded to the scene, located between 92nd and 94th Streets, after reports of a serious crash involving a pedestrian. Ocean City Emergency Medical Services (EMS) performed lifesaving efforts before transporting the victim, a 59-year-old man, to Atlantic General Hospital. He later died from his injuries.
According to OCPD's investigation, the pedestrian was crossing Coastal Highway from east to west at 94th Street when a dark-colored SUV turned south onto Coastal Highway and traveled south on Coastal. The victim then walked west and entered the shopping center parking lot, and reportedly "gestured towards the SUV". The vehicle was then seen turning into the parking lot at 92nd Street, where OCPD say it appeared to have accelerated, and swerved directly into the victim’s path, and struck him. After hitting the pedestrian, the SUV drove back onto Coastal Highway and fled the scene.
Surveillance footage and witness statements led police to locate the suspect's vehicle at a residence near 77th Street. Detectives identified 57-year-old James John Johnson, of Ocean City, as the owner. It was determined he was behind the wheel during the incident.
Johnson was arrested on December 17th and charged with the following:
- First-Degree Murder
- Second-Degree Murder
- First-Degree Assault
- Second-Degree Assault
- Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
He is being held without bond following a hearing before a Maryland District Court Commissioner.
The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.
The Ocean City Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. You can contact DFC Amy Gutowski at agutowski@oceancitymd.gov. Anonymous tips can be left on our Tip Line at 410-520-5136 or by emailing us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov. You can also contact the police department directly at 410-723-6610. Please reference case number 2024-00-5078.