RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is laying out his proposed changes to the two-year budget, asking lawmakers to enact another $1 billion in tax relief.
Youngkin signed around $4 billion in tax cuts into law earlier this year. He now wants to do more, including enacting a corporate tax rate cut. He also wants other changes his office says would save the average family of four $578 a year. His proposed amendments to the 2022-2024 budget will serve as a starting point for negotiations when the politically divided General Assembly convenes in January. Governors' proposals typically go through significant changes as lawmakers put their own touch on the spending plan.