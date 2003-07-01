A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.
A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.
Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."
HURLOCK, Md. -- Maryland State Troopers of the Easton Barrack are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing a man early Saturday morning.
A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.
The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.
A fatal motor vehicle accident claimed the life of a Milford man on Tuesday after he was listed in critical condition earlier this week, according to Delaware State Police.More
A local highway is set to close Thursday to replace a damaged pipe. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) said MD 335 will be closed until the end of July to repair a damaged culvert pipe near Golden Hill Road.More
The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.More
A new state report says people with disabilities continue to struggle to find employment in Virginia, particularly in rural areas.More
The price motorists are paying for a gallon of gas in Virginia is down four cents from a week ago.More
The Coast Guard says one waterman is still missing after a boat went down with two people onboard.More
Verizon Wireless says it is experiencing issues with cellular phones contacting 911 in Accomack and Northampton Counties in Virginia.More
NASA's Wallops Flight Facility hoped to become the East Coast home of the U.S. Navy's Triton Drone, but today the Navy announced that program would be going to a Florida naval base.More
Celebrating the Lives of Delmarva’s Citizens
