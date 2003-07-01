WBOC TV 16, Delmarva's News Leader, FOX 21 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

A Georgetown man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest.

Georgetown Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

A Delaware girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.
A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

Pedestrian Killed Saturday Night in Dorchester County

Maryland State Police from the Easton barrack are investigating an accident from Saturday night that left one man dead.

Professor's Statement on Warmbier Causes Controversy

(Photo Credit: University of Delaware)
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."     

Troopers Search for Stabbing Suspect

(Photo Credit: MGN)
HURLOCK, Md. -- Maryland State Troopers of the Easton Barrack are searching for the suspect responsible for stabbing a man early Saturday morning. 

Dine and Dash Suspects Arrested

Two people were arrested for leaving before paying at two Georgetown restaurants.
A Dover man and a Smyrna woman were arrested after they dined and dashed at two Georgetown restaurants two days in a row, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

The City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford Video included

The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night. 

