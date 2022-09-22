Every year Draper Media works to make the holiday season brighter for Delmarva's less fortunate children with the Bless Our Children campaign.
For more than a decade, Draper Media has teamed up with local residents to raise money to buy Christmas presents for needy children in our area. Through your generosity, so far we have raised a total of $337,014 for the 2022-23 holiday season. The money raised for Bless Our Children are distributed to charitable groups across the peninsula. These charities then buy toys for children they know are in need, making sure they have a present to open on Christmas morning that comes from the heart.
Your donations to the Bless Our Children campaign go toward children in need across Delmarva.
You can donate in one of two ways: send a check or money order to Bless Our Children, c/o Draper Media, 1729 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD 21801, or you can donate online. We are also asking businesses, groups, and organizations to help Bless Our Children by accepting the Mountaire Farms Bless Our Children Challenge of $1,000. As our thank you, we'll list your business, group, or organization on the Mountaire Farms Honor Roll in order of amount given in increments of a thousand dollars.
The Bless Our Children campaign is administered by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.