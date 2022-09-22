 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MAY PRODUCE GUSTY WINDS THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...

A line of showers and thunderstorms will cross the waters from
the west late this morning through mid afternoon. These storms
may produce gusty winds that may require the issuance of Special
Marine Warnings. Mariners should stay weather aware, and be ready
to seek a safe harbor.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the first
Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest
winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft
expected.

* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point MD,
Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point to North Beach MD, Chesapeake
Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD, Chesapeake Bay from
Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Indian
Head to Cobb Island MD, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to
Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay,
Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River,
Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the
inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 AM EDT Friday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. For the
Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A sudden onset of gale conditions is
possible this afternoon or early this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Bless Our Children

  • Updated

Every year Draper Media works to make the holiday season brighter for Delmarva's less fortunate children with the Bless Our Children campaign.

For more than a decade, Draper Media has teamed up with local residents to raise money to buy Christmas presents for needy children in our area. Through your generosity, so far we have raised a total of $337,014 for the 2022-23 holiday season. The money raised for Bless Our Children are distributed to charitable groups across the peninsula. These charities then buy toys for children they know are in need, making sure they have a present to open on Christmas morning that comes from the heart.

Your donations to the Bless Our Children campaign go toward children in need across Delmarva.

You can donate in one of two ways: send a check or money order to Bless Our Children, c/o Draper Media, 1729 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD 21801, or you can donate online. We are also asking businesses, groups, and organizations to help Bless Our Children by accepting the Mountaire Farms Bless Our Children Challenge of $1,000. As our thank you, we'll list your business, group, or organization on the Mountaire Farms Honor Roll in order of amount given in increments of a thousand dollars.

The Bless Our Children campaign is administered by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

