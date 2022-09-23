The following organizations received Bless Our Children funds in 2021:
4Troy Foundation, Inc.
50K Souls, Inc.
Aaron's Place
Absolutely Flawless Women Inc.
Abundant Life WOTM, Inc.
Accomack Co. Dept of Social Services
American Legion, Walter L. Fox, Post #2
Atlantic Club, Inc.
Bethesda United Methodist Church
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore, Inc.
Blessed Givings
Bountiful New Beginnings Inc.
Boys & Girl Club of Dover
Boys & Girls Club of Dagsboro
Boys & Girls Club of Georgetown
Boys & Girls Club of Milford
Boys & Girls Club of Oak Orchard
Boys & Girls Club of Rehoboth Beach
Boys & Girls Club of Smyrna
Boys & Girls Club of Western Sussex - Laurel
Boys & Girls Club of Western Sussex - Seaford
Calvary Church - GTeam
Calvary United Methodist Church
Caring Hearts Helping Hands Inc.
Champions for Children's Mental Health
Children of God United, Bethel AME Church
Children's Choice of Delaware
Children's Choice of Maryland
Christian Shelter
Citadel of Hope
City of Salisbury-Neighborhood Services
Clothing Our Kids
Community Civic League
Crisfield Community Beach to Bay
Dave Morgans Music Ministry
Delaware State Police Troop-5
Delmarva Clergy United
Delmarva Community Services, Inc.
Delmarva Discovery Center & Museum, Inc.
Destiny Family Development
Dover Miracle Revival Center, Inc.
Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions, Inc.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
Eleven 21, Inc. dba Epoch Dream Center
Eternal Life Ministries, Inc.
EWC Adopt-A-Block Outreach Ministry
Family Outreach Multipurpose Community Ct
First State Community Action Agency
First State Detachment, Inc.
FORGE Youth & Family Academy, Inc.
Freedom Temple of Deliverance
Friends of Sussex CASA (FOSC)
Fruitland Police Department
Garland Hayward Youth Center
God's Daughters Community
Good Ole Boy Foundation
Good Samaritan Aid Organization, Inc.
Grow In Grace Worship Center
H.O.P.E. Ministries of Delmarva
Habitat for Humanity
Heaven-Bound Ministries
Hebron Lodge #14 100F
Higher Calling Ministries
Hope and Life Outreach
Howard J. Purnell Memorial Post #145, Inc.
It Takes a Village to Help Our Children, Inc.
Jehovah Tabernacle Holy Church
Junior Woman's Club of Pocomoke City (GFWC of Maryland)
Just a Hand Up Community Navigation
Kent County Community Action Program
Kingdom Empowerment Christian Church
La Esperanza, Inc
Laurel Wesleyan Church
Lewes Presbyterian Church - After School Program
Life Crisis Center
Light of Crisfield #86
Love Drives Foundation
Maple Shade Youth & Family Services
Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church
Men for Change Inc.
New Coverdale Outreach Mission
New Life Church of Deliverance
New Zion UMC-Outreach Committee
Northampton Co. Depart. of Social Service
Pentecostal Prayer Room Holiness Church
People's Place
Philadelphia Pentecostal Holiness Church
Refuge Temple Revival Center
Rhema Apostolic Deliverance Ministries Rescue Mission
Richard Allen Coalition
Salisbury Jaycees
Salisbury Outreach Services
Salisbury Police Department
Salisbury Sunrise Rotary Foundation, Inc.
Salisbury Urban Ministries
Salvation Army of Cambridge
Salvation Army of Crisfield
Salvation Army of Salisbury
Salvation Army of Sussex
Seaford-Blades Associated Charities, Inc.
Seton Center Catholic Charities, Inc.
Shore Up Inc.
Somerset Committee for the Homeless, Inc.
Soul Saving Family Restoration Center
St. Michaels Community Center, Inc.
St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent DePaul Society
St., James United Methodist Church Youth
Stephen & Cheryl Bryant Ministries, Inc.
Sussex County Foster Parent Association
The Ark Educational Consulting
The CRICKET Center
The Inspire One
The Joseph House
The Lighthouse Church of God
The REDEEMED of the Lord Outreach Ministry
The Rosa Health Center
The Shepherd Place
Town of Blades
Toys for Tots Foundation
Union United Methodist Church
Union Wesley United Methodist Church
United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore
Upper Room Church Inc.
Village of Hope, Inc.
W.G. Dukes Community Action Program
West Rehoboth Children & Youth Program
What is Your Voice, Inc.
Wicomico Child Advocacy Ctr/Wicomico Advocacy Ctr Foundation
Wicomico HOPE
Worcester County Gold
Worcester Youth & Family
Wraparound Maryland, Inc.
|4Troy Foundation, Inc.
|50K Souls, Inc.
|Aaron's Place
|Absolutely Flawless Women Inc.
|Abundant Life WOTM, Inc.
|Accomack Co. Dept of Social Services
|American Legion, Walter L. Fox, Post #2
|Atlantic Club, Inc.
|Bethesda United Methodist Church
|Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore, Inc.
|Blessed Givings
|Bountiful New Beginnings Inc.
|Boys & Girl Club of Dover
|Boys & Girls Club of Dagsboro
|Boys & Girls Club of Georgetown
|Boys & Girls Club of Milford
|Boys & Girls Club of Oak Orchard
|Boys & Girls Club of Rehoboth Beach
|Boys & Girls Club of Smyrna
|Boys & Girls Club of Western Sussex - Laurel
|Boys & Girls Club of Western Sussex - Seaford
|Calvary Church - GTeam
|Calvary United Methodist Church
|Caring Hearts Helping Hands Inc.
|Champions for Children's Mental Health
|Children of God United, Bethel AME Church
|Children's Choice of Delaware
|Children's Choice of Maryland
|Christian Shelter
|Citadel of Hope
|City of Salisbury-Neighborhood Services
|Clothing Our Kids
|Community Civic League
|Crisfield Community Beach to Bay
|Dave Morgans Music Ministry
|Delaware State Police Troop-5
|Delmarva Clergy United
|Delmarva Community Services, Inc.
|Delmarva Discovery Center & Museum, Inc.
|Destiny Family Development
|Dover Miracle Revival Center, Inc.
|Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions, Inc.
|Ebenezer United Methodist Church
|Eleven 21, Inc. dba Epoch Dream Center
|Eternal Life Ministries, Inc.
|EWC Adopt-A-Block Outreach Ministry
|Family Outreach Multipurpose Community Ct
|First State Community Action Agency
|First State Detachment, Inc.
|FORGE Youth & Family Academy, Inc.
|Freedom Temple of Deliverance
|Friends of Sussex CASA (FOSC)
|Fruitland Police Department
|Garland Hayward Youth Center
|God's Daughters Community
|Good Ole Boy Foundation
|Good Samaritan Aid Organization, Inc.
|Grow In Grace Worship Center
|H.O.P.E. Ministries of Delmarva
|Habitat for Humanity
|Heaven-Bound Ministries
|Hebron Lodge #14 100F
|Higher Calling Ministries
|Hope and Life Outreach
|Howard J. Purnell Memorial Post #145, Inc.
|It Takes a Village to Help Our Children, Inc.
|Jehovah Tabernacle Holy Church
|Junior Woman's Club of Pocomoke City (GFWC of Maryland)
|Just a Hand Up Community Navigation
|Kent County Community Action Program
|Kingdom Empowerment Christian Church
|La Esperanza, Inc
|Laurel Wesleyan Church
|Lewes Presbyterian Church - After School Program
|Life Crisis Center
|Light of Crisfield #86
|Love Drives Foundation
|Maple Shade Youth & Family Services
|Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church
|Men for Change Inc.
|New Coverdale Outreach Mission
|New Life Church of Deliverance
|New Zion UMC-Outreach Committee
|Northampton Co. Depart. of Social Service
|Pentecostal Prayer Room Holiness Church
|People's Place
|Philadelphia Pentecostal Holiness Church
|Refuge Temple Revival Center
|Rhema Apostolic Deliverance Ministries Rescue Mission
|Richard Allen Coalition
|Salisbury Jaycees
|Salisbury Outreach Services
|Salisbury Police Department
|Salisbury Sunrise Rotary Foundation, Inc.
|Salisbury Urban Ministries
|Salvation Army of Cambridge
|Salvation Army of Crisfield
|Salvation Army of Salisbury
|Salvation Army of Sussex
|Seaford-Blades Associated Charities, Inc.
|Seton Center Catholic Charities, Inc.
|Shore Up Inc.
|Somerset Committee for the Homeless, Inc.
|Soul Saving Family Restoration Center
|St. Michaels Community Center, Inc.
|St. Vincent de Paul
|St. Vincent DePaul Society
|St., James United Methodist Church Youth
|Stephen & Cheryl Bryant Ministries, Inc.
|Sussex County Foster Parent Association
|The Ark Educational Consulting
|The CRICKET Center
|The Inspire One
|The Joseph House
|The Lighthouse Church of God
|The REDEEMED of the Lord Outreach Ministry
|The Rosa Health Center
|The Shepherd Place
|Town of Blades
|Toys for Tots Foundation
|Union United Methodist Church
|Union Wesley United Methodist Church
|United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore
|Upper Room Church Inc.
|Village of Hope, Inc.
|W.G. Dukes Community Action Program
|West Rehoboth Children & Youth Program
|What is Your Voice, Inc.
|Wicomico Child Advocacy Ctr/Wicomico Advocacy Ctr Foundation
|Wicomico HOPE
|Worcester County Gold
|Worcester Youth & Family
|Wraparound Maryland, Inc.