The following organizations received Bless Our Children funds in 2021:

4Troy Foundation, Inc.

50K Souls, Inc.

Aaron's Place

Absolutely Flawless Women Inc.

Abundant Life WOTM, Inc.

Accomack Co. Dept of Social Services

American Legion, Walter L. Fox, Post #2

Atlantic Club, Inc.

Bethesda United Methodist Church

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

Blessed Givings

Bountiful New Beginnings Inc.

Boys & Girl Club of Dover

Boys & Girls Club of Dagsboro

Boys & Girls Club of Georgetown

Boys & Girls Club of Milford

Boys & Girls Club of Oak Orchard

Boys & Girls Club of Rehoboth Beach

Boys & Girls Club of Smyrna

Boys & Girls Club of Western Sussex - Laurel

Boys & Girls Club of Western Sussex - Seaford

Calvary Church - GTeam

Calvary United Methodist Church

Caring Hearts Helping Hands Inc.

Champions for Children's Mental Health

Children of God United, Bethel AME Church

Children's Choice of Delaware

Children's Choice of Maryland

Christian Shelter

Citadel of Hope

City of Salisbury-Neighborhood Services

Clothing Our Kids

Community Civic League

Crisfield Community Beach to Bay

Dave Morgans Music Ministry

Delaware State Police Troop-5

Delmarva Clergy United

Delmarva Community Services, Inc.

Delmarva Discovery Center & Museum, Inc.

Destiny Family Development

Dover Miracle Revival Center, Inc.

Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions, Inc.

Ebenezer United Methodist Church

Eleven 21, Inc. dba Epoch Dream Center

Eternal Life Ministries, Inc.

EWC Adopt-A-Block Outreach Ministry

Family Outreach Multipurpose Community Ct

First State Community Action Agency

First State Detachment, Inc.

FORGE Youth & Family Academy, Inc.

Freedom Temple of Deliverance

Friends of Sussex CASA (FOSC)

Fruitland Police Department

Garland Hayward Youth Center

God's Daughters Community

Good Ole Boy Foundation

Good Samaritan Aid Organization, Inc.

Grow In Grace Worship Center

H.O.P.E. Ministries of Delmarva

Habitat for Humanity

Heaven-Bound Ministries

Hebron Lodge #14 100F

Higher Calling Ministries

Hope and Life Outreach

Howard J. Purnell Memorial Post #145, Inc.

It Takes a Village to Help Our Children, Inc.

Jehovah Tabernacle Holy Church

Junior Woman's Club of Pocomoke City (GFWC of Maryland)

Just a Hand Up Community Navigation

Kent County Community Action Program

Kingdom Empowerment Christian Church

La Esperanza, Inc

Laurel Wesleyan Church

Lewes Presbyterian Church - After School Program

Life Crisis Center

Light of Crisfield #86

Love Drives Foundation

Maple Shade Youth & Family Services

Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church

Men for Change Inc.

New Coverdale Outreach Mission

New Life Church of Deliverance

New Zion UMC-Outreach Committee

Northampton Co. Depart. of Social Service

Pentecostal Prayer Room Holiness Church

People's Place

Philadelphia Pentecostal Holiness Church

Refuge Temple Revival Center

Rhema Apostolic Deliverance Ministries Rescue Mission

Richard Allen Coalition

Salisbury Jaycees

Salisbury Outreach Services

Salisbury Police Department

Salisbury Sunrise Rotary Foundation, Inc.

Salisbury Urban Ministries

Salvation Army of Cambridge

Salvation Army of Crisfield

Salvation Army of Salisbury

Salvation Army of Sussex

Seaford-Blades Associated Charities, Inc.

Seton Center Catholic Charities, Inc.

Shore Up Inc.

Somerset Committee for the Homeless, Inc.

Soul Saving Family Restoration Center

St. Michaels Community Center, Inc.

St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vincent DePaul Society

St., James United Methodist Church Youth

Stephen & Cheryl Bryant Ministries, Inc.

Sussex County Foster Parent Association

The Ark Educational Consulting

The CRICKET Center

The Inspire One

The Joseph House

The Lighthouse Church of God

The REDEEMED of the Lord Outreach Ministry

The Rosa Health Center

The Shepherd Place

Town of Blades

Toys for Tots Foundation

Union United Methodist Church

Union Wesley United Methodist Church

United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore

Upper Room Church Inc.

Village of Hope, Inc.

W.G. Dukes Community Action Program

West Rehoboth Children & Youth Program

What is Your Voice, Inc.

Wicomico Child Advocacy Ctr/Wicomico Advocacy Ctr Foundation

Wicomico HOPE

Worcester County Gold

Worcester Youth & Family

Wraparound Maryland, Inc.

