CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department say on December 19th, around 9:23 p.m., they responded to the 500 block of Glenburn Avenue in an attempt to serve a warrant to Delorenze Rushaan Dukes, a 30-year-old man from Cambridge. Dukes had an active extraditable warrant out of Delaware for Stalking, Harassment, and multiple counts of felony Breach of the Peace.
Police say that upon their arrival at the apartment complex, they found a car Dukes had been driving. They then attempted to contact him at an apartment door. Dukes could reportedly be heard inside the apartment, and officers say they could hear what appeared to be furniture being moved around inside. Officers continued to contact Dukes through the door to have him surrender to police, but he was failing to come to the door or surrender.
Officers say they confirmed Dukes was inside the apartment thanks to a 911 call he made that placed him there, and officers on the outside of the building also saw the man come to a rear window before ducking down out of view.
Before proceeding, officers say they had multiple tenants of surrounding apartments vacate to a safe location within the building until the situation could be resolved. Officers continued to try and communicate with Dukes for some time, but members of the Cambridge Police Department Special Tactical Response Team, CPD Criminal Investigation Division, and CPD Drone Unit were eventually called in to respond to the scene.
A Search and Seizure Warrant was obtained to allow police to apprehend Dukes, which was executed around 11:57 p.m. that night, police say. After breaching the apartment, the Drone Unit deployed an interior drone, which located Dukes laying face down on a bed inside the apartment. Officers spoke with Dukes through the drone and ordered him to leave the apartment with his hands up, an order to which he complied.
Officers say Dukes was then placed under arrest and transported to the Cambridge Police Department for processing. He was later turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on a temporary commitment and charged with the following:
- Fugitive from justice out of Delaware
- Failure to obey a lawful order
- Obstruction and hindering
- Resisting arrest
- Disturbing the peace