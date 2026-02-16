DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A woman looking to buy property in Dewey Beach says she lost more than two million dollars in a real estate scam and is now taking the case to federal court.
Johanna Berkowitz claims unknown scammers intercepted communications during her Dewey Beach home purchase and diverted her closing funds through fraudulent wire instructions.
Court documents say Berkowitz was buying property in Dewey Beach for $2.2 million, with closing scheduled for November 21, 2025. On November 19, she received what appeared to be an email from someone connected to the law firm handling the closing. The email included wire instructions for the final payment of $2,209,240.11.
But the lawsuit alleges that email was spoofed.
Instead of going to the proper account for the real estate transaction, the money was wired to a Truist Bank account controlled by fraudsters, according to Berkowitz’s lawsuit. Truist later confirmed the money had been received, and then the funds were quickly withdrawn or redirected.
The lawsuit, filed on Jan. 29, names “John Doe” defendants, as the people responsible have not yet been identified. Berkowitz says she is trying to uncover their identities through banking records, IP address tracking, and other investigative steps.
In her complaint, Berkowitz accuses the unknown defendants of violating several federal laws, including the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and the Stored Communications Act. She also brings state level claims such as conversion and unjust enrichment, arguing the defendants unlawfully took and benefited from her money.
She is asking the court for at least $2,209,240.11 in damages and is also seeking additional relief that could include punitive damages and the return of any property connected to the alleged fraud.
The case remains under investigation as efforts continue to identify those responsible.