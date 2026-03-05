DELMARVA – More planned power outages have been announced after the blizzard that damage the power grid.
Crisfield, MD
The City of Crisfield says Delmarva Power scheduled a power outage on Saturday, March 7, from 11:59 p.m. until 2 a.m.
Officials say the outage will affect around 2,327 residents, and is necessary to repair equipment that services the entire city.
Residents will receive automated 'robo-call' notifications directly from Delmarva Power, according to the city.
Ocean City, MD
The Town of Ocean City announced that 22nd Street will be without power on Monday, March 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Milford, DE
In Milford, a power outage is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, beginning at 8 a.m., as crews complete storm-related repairs.
Milford city officials say while electric service was restored following the recent storm, some infrastructure requires permanent repairs to ensure long-term safety and reliability.
To safely complete work along Elks Lodge Road, several electric lines will be temporarily de-energized. Customers in the southeastern portion of the city’s service area may experience intermittent outages.
An extended outage of about six hours is expected for residents along Elks Lodge Road and in the Orchard Hill community.
Officials say PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital and Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus will not be affected.