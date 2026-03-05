University of Maryland Shore Medical Center
EASTON, Md. -- A major redevelopment opportunity could be on the horizon for downtown Easton once the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center relocates.
 
The University of Maryland Medical System confirmed it is planning to sell the current property on Washington Street after the hospital moves to its new location on Longwoods Road.
 
A UMMS spokesperson tells WBOC it's working with CBRE, one of the "world's largest commercial real estate firms" to manage the sale.
 
"Over the coming months, CBRE will review proposals from interested parties, and present a short list of qualified bidders to UMMS when their process is complete," said Trena Williamson, Regional Director of Marketing and Communications with UM Shore Regional Health.
 
Williamson said input from the Town of Easton will be "an important factor" throughout the planning process.
 
Easton Town Planner Lynn Thomas said officials are looking forward to the opportunity, and he acknowledged that this type of redevelopment opportunities don't come around often.
 
"We are aware of the importance of, particularly the opportunity to redevelop a site of that size in such close proximity to our downtown," said Thomas. "We don't see that every day, and most communities don't see anything like that."
 
While no plans have been finalized, some neighbors are already thinking about what they would like to see take the hospital's place.
 
Bonnie Green said she hopes the property can continue serving the community's medical needs.
 
"Keep this facility and open it up as specialized services, so that we don't have to travel across the Bay Bridge to get the specialized services that we need," Green said.
 
Others envision a different type of development.
 
"I would like to see some kind of cooperative with services, offices, even medical on the first floor," said Robin Page. "Residential for the upper levels."
 
Thomas said potential developers are also weighing in.
 
"We have entertained a few calls from prospective bidders on the site," Thomas said.
 
According to Thomas, many of those inquiries have focused on housing developments, though no proposals have been finalized.
 
In the coming weeks, neighbors will have opportunities to weigh in on future plans. The University of Maryland Medical System said the property's sale will not be finalized until hospital operations are relocated to the new facility on Longwoods Road, which is not expected until 2028.

 

Tags

Video Journalist

Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

Recommended for you