SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department has announced an investigation into alleged human trafficking involving prostitution at a massage parlor on Rt. 13 in Salisbury.
Investigators say they were alerted to the possible trafficking activity at Thai Spa on N. Salisbury Blvd in February.
On March 4, police, along with the FBI and City of Salisbury Housing and Community Development Department, executed a warrant at the massage parlor. Authorities say Thai Spa is currently closed as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information regarding the alleged or similar activity to contact Salisbury Police at 410-548-3165.