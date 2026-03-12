DOVER, Del. - Delaware drivers could soon be allowed to have darker window tint on their vehicles under a new bill introduced in the General Assembly.
Introduced on Wednesday, March 11, Senate Bill 255 would change state law to allow front side windows to have a tint that lets in at least 35% of visible light, instead of the current requirement that allows 70% of light to pass through.
The change would bring Delaware more in line with laws in other states while still maintaining visibility for law enforcement during traffic stops, the bill’s synopsis reads.
Under current Delaware law, the driver and passenger front windows must remain mostly clear unless the vehicle owner has a medical exemption requiring darker tint. The bill would lower that threshold, allowing darker tint without a medical waiver.
The legislation would not change rules for rear windows or rear passenger windows, which already do not have a specific visible light transmission requirement under Delaware law.
The bill also clarifies that vehicles operated by law enforcement officers are exempt from the tint restrictions.
SB 255 is currently awaiting consideration by the Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation committee.