SMYRNA, Del. - The Smyrna Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pick-up truck and electric scooter that claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl on Monday.
According to police, a Chevrolet Silverado was driving west on Greens Branch Lane near Eagle Way in Smyrna just before 5 p.m. on April 27. At the same time, authorities say the child was riding an electric scooter north on Eagle Way towards the same intersection.
Police say the scooter and truck then collided for reasons still under investigation.
The 8-year-old girl from Smyrna was taken to a nearby hospital but sadly did not survive. Her name is currently being withheld.
The 37-year-old driver of the Silverado, from Felton, was not injured.
Smyrna Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-653-9217.