Deadly Crash Generic

SMYRNA, Del. - The Smyrna Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pick-up truck and electric scooter that claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl on Monday.

According to police, a Chevrolet Silverado was driving west on Greens Branch Lane near Eagle Way in Smyrna just before 5 p.m. on April 27. At the same time, authorities say the child was riding an electric scooter north on Eagle Way towards the same intersection.

Police say the scooter and truck then collided for reasons still under investigation.

The 8-year-old girl from Smyrna was taken to a nearby hospital but sadly did not survive. Her name is currently being withheld. 

The 37-year-old driver of the Silverado, from Felton, was not injured.

Smyrna Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-653-9217.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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