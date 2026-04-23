QUEENSTOWN, Md. - Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp held a ribbon cutting today for its new Eastern Shore location in Queenstown, Maryland. Camp officials say the new location will bring "a different kind of healing" to children with serious illnesses and their families. The programs provided by the camp are intended to connect children and families dealing with the isolation often brought on by these serious diagnoses.
The new Hole in the Wall Gang Camp location is on the site of the former Aspen Institute's 166-acre Wye River Conference Center in Queenstown, officials say.
They say the ribbon cutting marks the completion of phase one renovations of the new location, and the Camp will begin serving families in May. The first phase of renovations turned 50,000 square feet of existing buildings and outdoor spaces into an inclusive facility designed to support children and their families. Some of the upgrades include a family space where families can gather to play and relax, a parent relaxation room, a theater for aspiring actors and singers, residential rooms, a state-of-the-art infirmary with three observation rooms, a reception area, and a pharmacy and medical equipment.
Officials also say further additions are in development for future expansion of the facilities.
The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp program was founded in 1988 by Paul Newman. Camp officials say it provides programs to families dealing with serious childhood illnesses completely free of charge. More information on the Camp can be found here.