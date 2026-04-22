BODY FOUND GRAPHIC

BODY FOUND GRAPHIC

BOWERS BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police have confirmed an active investigation into the discovery of a man’s body off the shores of Kent County on Tuesday. 

Details are currently limited, but DSP says watermen on the Delaware Bay notified authorities at about 12:40 p.m. on April 21 after finding a body about a mile offshore from Bowers Beach.

Police say the unknown deceased man’s body was recovered and turned over to the Office of Forensic Science for identification and cause of death.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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