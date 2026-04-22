BOWERS BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police have confirmed an active investigation into the discovery of a man’s body off the shores of Kent County on Tuesday.
Details are currently limited, but DSP says watermen on the Delaware Bay notified authorities at about 12:40 p.m. on April 21 after finding a body about a mile offshore from Bowers Beach.
Police say the unknown deceased man’s body was recovered and turned over to the Office of Forensic Science for identification and cause of death.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.