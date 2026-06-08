Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.