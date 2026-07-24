A boat with police lights around it.

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OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Natural Resources Police say a man was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore as a precaution following a boat collision on the Isle of Wight Bay on Friday.

Authorities say they were called to the Isle of Wight Bay in Ocean City at about 2:10 p.m. on July 24 on reports of a collision involving injuries. There, officers say they found a center console boat and a pontoon vessel had collided. The operator of the pontoon reportedly suffered head and face injuries after striking onboard equipment.

The man was flown to Baltimore for precautionary reasons, according to police, and was conscious and alert.

Another person requested treatment for lower-body injuries sustained in the collision, but no other injuries were reported.

Natural Resources Police say they continue to investigate the cause of the incident. 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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