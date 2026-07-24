OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Natural Resources Police say a man was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore as a precaution following a boat collision on the Isle of Wight Bay on Friday.
Authorities say they were called to the Isle of Wight Bay in Ocean City at about 2:10 p.m. on July 24 on reports of a collision involving injuries. There, officers say they found a center console boat and a pontoon vessel had collided. The operator of the pontoon reportedly suffered head and face injuries after striking onboard equipment.
The man was flown to Baltimore for precautionary reasons, according to police, and was conscious and alert.
Another person requested treatment for lower-body injuries sustained in the collision, but no other injuries were reported.
Natural Resources Police say they continue to investigate the cause of the incident.