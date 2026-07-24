SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department has arrested a 26-year-old man on 40 charges including sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, and assault.
According to court documents acquired by WBOC, Kyle Plaskon, of Salisbury, is accused of sexually abusing a minor from January of 2024 to October of 2025. Prosecutors further allege Plaskon committed the abuse while the child victim lived in his household.
Several of the charges against Plaskon are classified as felonies and carry maximum sentences of up to 25 years. Should Plaskon be convicted on all counts, he would face a maximum combined sentence of about 400 years.
According to court records, an arrest warrant for Plaskon was issued on July 22. He was arrested on Friday, July 24, and brought before a Wicomico County Circuit Court judge for an initial hearing before being ordered held without bond. His next court date has not yet been scheduled.
A booking photo of Plaskon has currently not been released.