SALISBURY, Md. - The FBI is looking for information on two women last seen in the Salisbury area on suspicions of foul play surrounding their disappearances.
Mildred "Millie" Nickles was last seen on July 27, 2023 in the area of the Wicomico Public Library in Salisbury. They say she is homeless and was known to travel between the Salisbury and Baltimore areas. Since there are suspicions around her disappearance, she is considered critically missing.
Shaquanna "Kita" Rutherford was last seen on May 19, 2025, in the area of Parsons Road and Fitzwater Drive in Salisbury, not far from where Nickles was last seen. Rutherford is also considered critically missing because of suspicions of foul play and health concerns.
Rutherford was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with blue lettering, green camouflage leggings, and dark slip-on shoes.
Nickles has a missing or chipped front tooth, tattoos of a faded Barbie logo with a heart above the "i" on her back, and two cherries on her chest. She has a linear scar on her stomach and red/auburn hair, but it may have been blonde at the time of her disappearance.
If anyone has information about either of these women's disappearances, they are asked to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov