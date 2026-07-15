OCEAN CITY, Md. - An Ocean City Police corporal is on administrative leave and a Showell Elementary school teacher has been terminated while the Delaware State Police investigate the married couple.
The Ocean City Police Department says Corporal Benjamin Berry is involved in an investigation being conducted by DSP. According to the department, Berry was originally placed on paid administrative leave at the beginning of June for an unrelated internal matter.
Police say that after learning of the Delaware investigation, they opened a second administrative investigation within the last week. The department says officers placed on administrative leave have their police powers suspended and lose access to law enforcement databases and the Ocean City Public Safety Building while the investigation is ongoing.
Berry served as a seasonal Ocean City police officer in 2008 and 2009 before joining the department full time in 2012. Before being placed on leave, he was assigned to the Patrol Division.
Worcester County Public Schools has also confirmed that Berry's wife, Kimberly, was previously placed on administrative leave as a Showell Elementary School teacher on June 12. Her employment was later terminated on July 14 by the Worcester County Board of Education, according to school officials.
"The Worcester County Board of Education is aware of an ongoing law enforcement investigation concerning Kimberly Berry," a board spokesperson said on Thursday. "In light of what the Board understands to be the active nature of the investigation, the Board can make no further comment at this time."
The Delaware State Police say their investigation involving Benjamin and Kimberly Berry began on June 13, 2026. State police said they are not aware of any public safety concerns related to the investigation, and no arrests have been made.
Because the investigation remains active and ongoing, Delaware State Police said no additional information is being released at this time.
The Ocean City Police Department says it is taking the matter seriously and will continue assisting Delaware State Police with the investigation while also conducting its own internal administrative investigations.