SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a crash in Seaford that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man on Friday morning.
Investigators say a Hyundai Veloster was apparently speeding south on Hastings Farm Road north of Coverdale Road at about 6:40 a.m. on July 10 when it drove off the road for unknown reasons. The car then struck a chain link fence and a parked car in a driveway before overturning and hitting a tree, according to police.
DSP say the driver, 25-year-old Kesnel Similien, from Seaford, died at the scene.
Police ask anyone with information on or video of the crash to contact them at 302-703-3267.