One Killed in Gumboro Crash

(Photo: MGN)

SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a crash in Seaford that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man on Friday morning. 

Investigators say a Hyundai Veloster was apparently speeding south on Hastings Farm Road north of Coverdale Road at about 6:40 a.m. on July 10 when it drove off the road for unknown reasons. The car then struck a chain link fence and a parked car in a driveway before overturning and hitting a tree, according to police.

DSP say the driver, 25-year-old Kesnel Similien, from Seaford, died at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information on or video of the crash to contact them  at 302-703-3267.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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