Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.