Delmarvalife

We revisit our talk with chef Hari Cameron
We Learn How The Loyalty Benefit Group Is Helping Reduce The Cost Of Your Prescriptions
WBOC's Charles Paparella says if the idea of ghosts and goblins leaves you unsettled, consider what it's like to be a leaf on a tall tree on a…
WBOC's Charles Paparella caught the second visit of the singers, dancers, comedians and magicians on stage at Artrageous in Ocean City.
We have a list of sweet, furry faces that need a loving home and human. We'll make the proper introductions in another round of Pet Connect.
You work hard for your money, so it makes sense that you want to...well...keep it. But there are plenty of people out there who think they sh…
Jamie Lee Curtis or Laurie Strode as you might know her. Returns to the big screen in "Halloween Ends." The Founder of Revival House, Rob Rec…
WBOC's Charles Paparella says when a blanket of fog settles over the land, fall colors gain the upper hand.
This film is the 11th entry in the so-called DC Extended Universe or DCEU. It follows such entries as Suicide Squad (2016), Justice League (20…
Little delicious pillow made from potatoes --also affectionately known as Gnocchi! We have a seasonal spin on an Italian favorite.
Outdoors Delmarva's Jason Lee is Here In The Delmarva Life Kitchen to Put Together Peanut Butter Muffins!
How About a muffin recipe to make your morning *Magical?! Outdoors Delmarva's Jason Lee is here in the Delmarva Life Kitchen to put together …
The Triumphant Quartet is Performing as Part Of a Fundraiser For The Salisbury University Children's Choir
A Grammy nominated American Southern Gospel Group is coming to sing in Salisbury. The Triumphant Quartet is performing as part of a fundraise…
US Tactical American Security Consulting Can Help With Mechanical and Safety Aspects of Operating a Weapon
Undergoing Firearms Training might seem like an intimidating process. If you're not familiar with the mechanical and safety aspects of operat…
Diakonia. It's a big word - with an even bigger meaning. Today we're learning about the Ocean City organization that's celebrating its 50th y…
Was it another crazy morning trying to get the kids out the door and into the classroom? We're doing our best to ease that stress. Nutritionis…
Since We're rolling swiftly into Autumn, Katie is in the Delmarvalife kitchen baking a batch of pumpkin cookies, as well as previewing plenty …
Few Things are more rooted in American culture than baseball and an upcoming event is combining one of our favorite games with an opportunity to support those that have sacrificed all for our freedom. We find out about Delmarva Baseball Weekend and how they're having fun while making a difference.
In The Kitchen with Draper Media Director of Marketing and Promotions Making Frittatas and Talking About Season Premieres
Draper Media Director of Marketing and Promotions is firing up frittatas in the DelmarvaLife kitchen and talking about season premieres of some of your favorite shows.
Enriching lives by improving homes. The newly launched Healthy Home Initiative, backed by some of the biggest institutions on Delmarva, is working to help people who need a little work done around the house.
Ginny Rosenkranz with University of Maryland Extension Office is talking Dahlias and tells us why this is the perfect time of year for the late bloomers to flourish.
We learn the significance of the "missing man table" ahead of POW/MIA Recognition Day.
Winterplace Park, in Salisbury, serves as the backdrop for the upcoming Redemption Run and Walk benefitting Clarion Call Restoration Ministries. We learn about the ministries and the run.
Captain Relay is in the house. We have a little fun with him ahead of Relay for Life later this month.
The Thirsty Games is an event happening at Benvenuto Restaurant in Milford, tomorrow Sept. 15th at 6PM. This is the second annual Thirsty Games hosted by America's Top Mixologist Brian Van Flandern. Watch 6 finalists battle for $3,500 & the title of “Best Mixologist on Delmarva”! There'l…
We introduce you to the newest member of the Draper Media family. Steve Monz is in the house just hours before he enters "The Rock Shop" on Big 107.7 to bring you classic rock and life and local info to get your day started.
One of the most charming sights you'll see while driving through Delmarva is the old church buildings. We learn about a special event celebrating the historic legacy of several Sussex Country churches, and how their modern day congregations have preserved these buildings.
The Jesse Klump Suicide Awareness and Prevention Program presents its annual Jesse's Poker Paddle, Saturday, September 17th. We learn about the event and the valuable program it supports.
It's Warrior Beach Week in Bethany Beach. We talk with organizers from Operation Seas the Day about this important respite for wounded warriors.
We learn about Wicomico Partnership for Families and Children and its mission to ease the burdens of families who could use an extra hand.
Ilyana Kadushin, founder and executive director of Stories Love Music, joins us to tell us about the organizations mission to help caregivers.
Chef Victor Subervi, of the Mad Hatter Cafe in Salisbury, shows us how to make pan-seared scallops and bacon.
Music and Ministry. That's what you'll get next week as the Collingsworth Family takes the stage in Salisbury. We learn more about the show and who it will help.
We head back to 1938 and the celebration that followed President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the Peninsula. And, as "Secrets of the Eastern Shore" Author, Jim Duffy tells the story, there was controversy, too.
Today, we look back on the past month to get a glimpse of "All That is Good."
Traditions that date back more than 400 years. The 44th Nanticoke Indian Powwow is happening September 10th and 11th. We get a preview.
We meet 14-year-old phenom, Aiden Magee to hear about his success in the major baseball competition.
We get the rundown on the time-honored tradition that takes place in Crisfield, the 75th National Hard Crab Derby.