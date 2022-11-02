Delmarvalife

 Skip to main content
Pet Connect
We have a list of sweet, furry faces that need a loving home and human.  We'll make the proper introductions in another round of Pet Connect.

Movie Review - Black Adam
The-m-report

  • Marlon Wallace
  • Updated

This film is the 11th entry in the so-called DC Extended Universe or DCEU. It follows such entries as Suicide Squad (2016), Justice League (20…

Benvenuto Restaurant - Thirsty Games
The Thirsty Games is an event happening at Benvenuto Restaurant in Milford, tomorrow Sept. 15th at 6PM. This is the second annual Thirsty Games hosted by America's Top Mixologist Brian Van Flandern. Watch 6 finalists battle for $3,500 & the title of “Best Mixologist on Delmarva”! There'l…

Big 107.7 - The Rock Shop
We introduce you to the newest member of the Draper Media family.  Steve Monz is in the house just hours before he enters "The Rock Shop"  on Big 107.7 to bring you classic rock and life and local info to get your day started.

Sussex County Country Church Tour
One of the most charming sights you'll see while driving through Delmarva is the old church buildings. We learn about a special event celebrating the historic legacy of several Sussex Country churches, and how their modern day congregations have preserved these buildings.

Jesse's Poker Paddle
  • Updated

The Jesse Klump Suicide Awareness and Prevention Program presents its annual Jesse's Poker Paddle, Saturday, September 17th. We learn about the event and the valuable program it supports.

Stories Love Music
Ilyana Kadushin, founder and executive director of Stories Love Music, joins us to tell us about the organizations mission to help caregivers.

Throwback Thursday - Labor Day 1938
We head back to 1938 and the celebration that followed President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the Peninsula. And, as "Secrets of the Eastern Shore" Author, Jim Duffy tells the story, there was controversy, too.

