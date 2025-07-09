🦀 Crab Melt Sliders
Ingredients:
8 oz lump crab meat (pick through for shells)
¼ cup mayonnaise
½ tsp Old Bay seasoning (or to taste)
½ tsp Dijon mustard
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese (plus extra for topping)
1 tbsp chopped green onion (optional)
Slider rolls (like Hawaiian rolls or mini brioche)
Butter for brushing (optional)
Directions:
Make the filling:
In a bowl, gently combine crab meat, mayo, Old Bay, Dijon mustard, cheddar, and green onions.
Assemble:
Slice slider rolls in half. Spoon crab mixture onto the bottoms. Sprinkle a little extra cheddar on top.
Bake:
Place on a baking sheet. If you like, brush the tops with melted butter. Bake at 350°F for about 10 minutes, then broil for 1-2 minutes to melt & lightly brown the cheese.
Serve:
Pop on the tops of the rolls and serve warm.
Ingredients:
2-3 ripe peaches, sliced
8 oz fresh mozzarella, sliced (or use small mozzarella balls)
Fresh basil leaves
Balsamic glaze (store-bought)
Olive oil
Salt & cracked black pepper
Directions:
Assemble:
On a platter, alternate slices of peach and mozzarella. Tuck fresh basil leaves in between.
Dress:
Drizzle lightly with olive oil and balsamic glaze.
Season:
Sprinkle with a little salt and fresh cracked black pepper.