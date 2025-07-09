 🦀 Crab Melt Sliders

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz lump crab meat (pick through for shells)

  • ¼ cup mayonnaise

  • ½ tsp Old Bay seasoning (or to taste)

  • ½ tsp Dijon mustard

  • ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese (plus extra for topping)

  • 1 tbsp chopped green onion (optional)

  • Slider rolls (like Hawaiian rolls or mini brioche)

  • Butter for brushing (optional)

Directions:

  1. Make the filling:
    In a bowl, gently combine crab meat, mayo, Old Bay, Dijon mustard, cheddar, and green onions.

  2. Assemble:
    Slice slider rolls in half. Spoon crab mixture onto the bottoms. Sprinkle a little extra cheddar on top.

  3. Bake:
    Place on a baking sheet. If you like, brush the tops with melted butter. Bake at 350°F for about 10 minutes, then broil for 1-2 minutes to melt & lightly brown the cheese.

  4. Serve:
    Pop on the tops of the rolls and serve warm.

 
 
🍑 Peach Caprese Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2-3 ripe peaches, sliced

  • 8 oz fresh mozzarella, sliced (or use small mozzarella balls)

  • Fresh basil leaves

  • Balsamic glaze (store-bought)

  • Olive oil

  • Salt & cracked black pepper

Directions:

  1. Assemble:
    On a platter, alternate slices of peach and mozzarella. Tuck fresh basil leaves in between.

  2. Dress:
    Drizzle lightly with olive oil and balsamic glaze.

  3. Season:
    Sprinkle with a little salt and fresh cracked black pepper.