Grandma Pie Recipe:
Grandma pie also known as tomato pie.
2lb dough ball, let rise
stretch onto a 16 X16 oiled square pan or cookie sheet till crust is thin
layer of dough
coat the dough with olive oil and let rise for 1 hour
400° oven place your pan into it for 10 minutes. Remove though it should be half cooked
Mozzarella, sliced, or shredded, preferably
Spread tomato sauce
Add grated Romano cheese apply heavily
Add a little bit of olive oil
Cook the pizza the rest of the way - you may need to remove from pan to get the bottom crispy
Top should take about 12 minutes
Top with fresh basil and a little more grated cheese
Enjoy!