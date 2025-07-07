grandmapie.PNG
 Grandma Pie Recipe:
 Grandma pie also known as tomato pie.
 
2lb dough ball, let rise
 
stretch onto a 16 X16 oiled square pan or cookie sheet till crust is thin
layer of dough
 
coat the dough with olive oil and let rise for 1 hour
 
400° oven place your pan into it for 10 minutes. Remove though it should be half cooked
 
Mozzarella, sliced, or shredded, preferably 
 
Spread tomato sauce
 
 
Add grated Romano cheese apply heavily
 
Add a little bit of olive oil
 
 
Cook the pizza the rest of the way - you may need to remove from pan to get the bottom crispy
 
Top should take about 12 minutes
 
Top with fresh basil and a little more grated cheese
 
 
Enjoy!