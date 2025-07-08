Apple Pie Yogurt Bowl Recipe:
2 servings non-fat Greek yogurt
1 serving vanilla whey protein powder
A little water for the protein powder
1 serving jello no sugar white chocolate pudding mix
2 tbsp Monkfruit Sweetener
1 tsp Cinnamon
3 servings Great Value No Sugar Apple Pie Filling
1 rectangle Graham Cracker cookie crushed
A lil more Cinnamon to taste
1. Put 2 servings of non-fat Greek yogurt in a bowl
2. Put whey protein powder in another bowl and slowly add water until you have a paste consistency. This is to mix the protein and not be clumpy. I call it a whey drip.
3. Combine whey drip to yogurt in the yogurt bowl.
4. Add pudding mix, monkfruit sweetener, and cinnamon to yogurt and mix.
5. Add apple pie filling to the bowl.
6 Crush graham cracker into smaller pieces and toss on top and sprinkle a little more cinnamon to finish.
Enjoy!