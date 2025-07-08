We get a preview on an upcoming program highlighting the significance of Pickett's Charge
during the American Civil War.
TidalHealth
is bringing in skilled and passionate surgeons to ensure patients can get great local care, we're meeting with one.
Sex trafficking is a problem affecting our local area, how Harriett's House
is providing support for those affected.
They're a small-town group that share their faith with all, Athol Baptist Church
tells us about their 120th year homecoming celebration.
WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
is in the DelmarvaLife kitchen making his Apple Pie Yogurt Bowl.
In the test kitchen we join Mr. Food making tasty Honey Garlic Drumsticks that are a little sweet, a little sticky, and a whole lot of "Can I have another, please?"
Tracking Turkeys Information:
🦃 See a wild turkey? Let Maryland DNR know!
Now through August 31st, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is asking YOU to help track our state’s wild turkeys. Whether it’s a lone gobbler or a mama hen with her poults, your sightings help scientists keep tabs on turkey populations.
It’s quick & easy — just log the date, county, and how many birds you spot using DNR’s online form. 📲
👉 Report your sightings and get all the details at dnr.maryland.gov.
Let’s keep Maryland’s wild turkey numbers healthy for years to come! 🦃💚
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.