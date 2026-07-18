SHARPTOWN, Md. - More than 50 animals including 43 dogs were removed from a Wicomico County property on Friday after authorities say they were found living in unsafe, unsanitary conditions during the execution of a search warrant.
According to a joint news release from the Humane Society of Wicomico County, Wicomico County Animal Control, the City of Salisbury Animal Control, and the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, deputies were serving a warrant on July 17 at a property on State Street in Sharptown when they requested assistance from Animal Control.
The announcement comes after the Humane Society said it would be temporarily closed Friday afternoon for an urgent matter.
Officials say deputies found 43 dogs of various breeds including Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, Boxers, Boston Terriers, French Bulldogs, and Jack Russell Terriers inside a pole barn.
The dogs were being housed in unsanitary conditions without adequate access to water while enduring extreme summer heat, according to authorities. Investigators also reported a strong odor of ammonia inside the structure, which they say indicated the animals had been exposed to unclean conditions for an extended period.
Because of concerns for the animals' health and safety, officials seized 43 dogs, three cats, five chickens, and one turtle from the property. All of the animals were transported to the Humane Society of Wicomico County, where staff, volunteers, and the shelter veterinarian worked late into the evening to assess their condition and begin medical treatment.
The Humane Society says most of the animals have since been signed over to the shelter and are expected to become available for adoption after they complete medical evaluations and receive any necessary treatment.
The case remains under investigation. Officials say criminal charges are pending, but no additional information is being released at this time because of the ongoing investigation.
In a social media post, the Humane Society asked the public not to call the shelter or request to meet the rescued dogs while evaluations and treatment continue.
The Humane Society says the sudden intake has left the shelter well over capacity. Community members who want to help are encouraged to make monetary donations, purchase items from the shelter's wish lists, or consider adopting or fostering another dog currently in the shelter's care to help free up space for the rescued animals.
Officials say more information will be released as the investigation continues.