SALISBURY, Md. – The Humane Society of Wicomico County says it will reopen Saturday after temporarily closing Friday while staff responded to what it called an urgent situation.
In an update Friday evening, the organization said the closure was not related to a parvovirus or any other disease outbreak. Instead, staff members were responding to an active animal seizure case.
Because the case remains under investigation, the Humane Society said it cannot release additional details at this time.
The shelter had announced earlier Friday that it was closing to the public due to an "immediate and urgent matter" requiring the full attention of its staff. Officials also asked the public not to contact the shelter, its director, staff or volunteers for more information while the response was underway.
The Humane Society said it will reopen Saturday during its normal business hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
With a large number of dogs currently in its care, the organization is also seeking volunteer dog walkers ages 18 and older. Volunteers can help between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. by giving dogs short walks during the hot weather.
Those unable to volunteer can also support the shelter through monetary donations or by purchasing items from its online wish lists.
This article will be updated.