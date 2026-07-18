SWT
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the northern half of Delmarva. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the southern half of Delmarva.
 
The biggest concerns are the possibility of strong and gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning, and some small hail. An isolated tornado threat can't be ignored for those in the Tornado Watch.
 
WATCHES just mean that conditions have become favorable for thunderstorm development that could be strong enough to trigger warnings. WARNINGS are when severe weather is imminent and you must take shelter quickly.
 
A Level 3 risk was placed across the region yesterday evening and its been expanded a little farther south this morning.
 
Biggest concerns: Very heavy rain (like we have already seen this morning), strong and gusty winds, and lightning. There is a low tornado threat, but the bigger concerns for that look to be north in PA and NJ.

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