LEWES, Del. - Brandon Barnes, a 38-year-old Lewes man, has been sentenced to 70 months in prison on federal drug charges.
The U.S. Department of Justice says a guilty plea was secured from Barnes in March 2026, with sentencing scheduled for July 15. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing fentanyl.
Prosecutors say the Drug Enforcement Agency investigation into Barnes began in early 2024. Surveillance that followed confirmed Barnes was trafficking fentanyl, marijuana, and PCP. In July of 2024, DEA agents observed Barnes leave his house and get in his car. However, because Barnes was a suspended driver, agents coordinated with Lewes police officers to pull his car over.
When a Lewes PD unit attempted to stop Barnes, he fled in his car. Prosecutors say police followed as Barnes lost control of the car, left the roadway, and struck an electric/utility box. He then fled the scene on foot but was quickly caught by police.
Officers at the scene say they were able to see numerous blue pills through the open driver's side door that were scattered on the floorboard, the driver's seat, and in the grass. Investigators then searched the car and found 507 pressed fentanyl pills.
Furthermore, two large bags containing suspected marijuana totaling just over 640 grams were found during a search of Barnes' home and bedroom. A bag containing about 46.74 grams of cocaine was also found in a kitchen cabinet, according to prosecutors.
Barnes will now serve 70 months in prison followed by 3 years of probation, officials say.