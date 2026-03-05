LEWES, Del. - The U.S. Department of Justice says it has secured a guilty plea from a Lewes man facing federal drug charges.
According to prosecutors, Brandon Barnes, 38, fled from police in Lewes during a traffic stop in July of 2024. During the pursuit, Barnes reportedly lost control of his car and crashed into a utility box, then fled on foot.
Once police caught Barnes, authorities say they found numerous blue pills scattered across Barnes’ car and the area where he was arrested. Ultimately, police say they recovered over 500 pressed fentanyl pills.
Federal prosecutors say Barnes pleaded guilty on Thursday, March 5, to possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing fentanyl. Barnes faces up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for July 15, 2026.