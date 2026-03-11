Drug investigation at two Kent County businesses leads to arrests

KENT COUNTY, Del. - Authorities arrested three men during an investigation into drug dealing at two businesses.
The Delaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Maddyan Ata, 34-year-old Mohamed Lamar, both from Magnolia, and 20-year-old Alex Gomez-McDowell of Dover.
State police say in June 2025, detectives began investigating Ali Baba Smoke Shop in Dover and Liberty Happy Gas Station in Magnolia for suspected large-scale distribution of drugs.
On March 4, 2026, detectives say they executed search warrants at the smoke shop and gas station that led to the discovery of the following items:
Ali Baba Smoke Shop
- Approximately 255 pounds of marijuana and marijuana products (THC vapes)
- Drug paraphernalia related to the illegal sale and distribution of marijuana
- Fake urine used to mask drug use and defeat drug testing
- Approximately 1,818g of OPIA 7-hydroxymitragynine pills (otherwise known as kratom)
Liberty Happy Gas Station
- 130 Viagra pills
- 2 digital scales
- Drug paraphernalia
Ata was taken into custody at Probation and Parole without incident and taken to Troop 3. He was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $249,300 cash bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Distribute, Deliver, Sell, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Drug Masking Product (Felony)
- Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)
- Criminal Nuisance Conduct or Maintain Any Premise, Place, Resort for Unlawful Conduct
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Lamar was taken into custody at Liberty Happy Gas Station without incident and taken to Troop 3. He was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Gomez-McDowell was taken into custody at Ali Baba Smoke Shop without incident and taken to Troop 3. He was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts
The two businesses were previously investigated in 2024, which led to arrests.