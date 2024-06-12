KENT COUNTY, DE - The Delaware State Police arrested three Magnolia men on multiple drug dealing charges concluding a several-month long drug investigation.
The Delaware State Police say beginning in November of 2023, detectives from the Kent County Drug Unit and Delaware Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement began to investigate Ali Baba Smoke Shop (2131 South Dupont Highway in Dover), Ali Baba 2 Smoke Shop (1534 South Governors Avenue in Dover), and Liberty Happy Gas Station (50 West Birdie Lane in Magnolia) for suspected large-scale distribution of drugs.
DSP say throughout the investigation, officials identified Algahgaa Ata, Maddyan Ata, and Khaled Ata, as the suspects and obtained warrants for their arrest.
On June 11th, 2024, authorities conducted a traffic stop near Magnolia and arrested Maddyan Ata. Detectives found a loaded handgun, around 17 grams of marijuana, and $5,915 in suspected drug proceeds while searching his car, according to DSP.
Also on June 11th, detectives executed search warrants at the businesses and a residence on Ponderous Drive in Magnolia. DSP say during a search of the residence, they located Algahgaa Ata and Khaled Ata at Liberty Happy Gas Station. Both of the men were taken into custody.
During a further search of the properties, detectives found "1025.32 grams of marijuana and THC products, two handguns and ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and $158,523 in suspected drug proceeds".
Algahgaa Ata was arrested and charged with the crimes listed below. He was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
Maddyan Ata was arrested charged with the crimes listed below. He was released after posting $30,000 secured bond.
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Khaled Ata was arrested a charged with the crimes listed below. He released on $2,500 unsecured bond.
- Maintaining a Drug Property
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia